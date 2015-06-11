Join us for this live webinar — How to navigate the email marketing landscape — on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

The effectiveness of email marketing as a growth marketing channel cannot be overstated. It just works, and it’s consistently the number one marketing channel for adding and retaining customers. It works so well that it’s primed to grow through 2015 and beyond.

It’s also a ridiculously complex set of technology. But it doesn’t have to be.

We found in our recent report on email marketing that while almost every online business utilizes email marketing in some capacity, less than 50 percent are actually satisfied with their current email marketing provider. In an upcoming webinar, we’ll be sharing insights from the report and real-world examples from speakers at world-class companies, including local-focused marketplace LivingSocial.

Other findings from over 1,000 email marketers across a range of company sizes:

Nearly 80 percent of email marketers struggle with the basics of maintaining or growing subscribers

84 percent of marketers think email is important or critically important for maintaining customer loyalty, and 89 percent consider email the top channel for retaining customers

Email marketers are consistently underwhelmed by their providers’ mobile device capabilities and analytics

63 percent of companies will be spending “more” or “much more” on email tools in 2015 than 2014

It might even work so well that marketers are satisfied with the ROI and don’t even know to mine the tools for more gold. In the latest VB Insight report, we learned that a third of marketers don’t even know what kinds of devices are opening their emails. And that’s leaving money on the table.

