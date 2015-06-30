Join us for this live webinar — How to navigate the email marketing landscape with executives from LivingSocial and Everything But The House — TODAY, June 30 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

It’s no surprise that the oldest digital channel is also the most consistently successful for marketers. Email marketing works. It’s consistently regarded as the number one marketing channel for adding and retaining customers. And it’s only primed to grow.

What’s particularly interesting is that as email’s status as digital workhorse has entrenched itself over time, the suite of technology to support it has grown ever more complex. Marketers are often left wondering what to buy and why to buy it.

Today, we’ll be joined by executives from LivingSocial and Everything But The House to talk email tech, tools, and strategy. We’ll be presenting deep data from a recent, significant research effort on the email marketing landscape, and show real example of how companies are using technology to massively accelerate returns on their email program.

Don’t miss out! Register here for free.

What you’ll learn:

The state of the email marketing landscape

The supporting cast of technology solutions available to maximize returns on your email program

Strategies and core competencies for going from good to great with your email program

Where the industry is headed, and how you need to prepare for big changes

Speakers:

Jon Cifuentes Industry Analyst, VentureBeat Insight

Danny Hsia Head of Email and CRM, LivingSocial

Bobby Uhlenbrock CTO, EverythingButTheHouse

This webinar is made possible in part by the support of Message Systems. All research was conducted in advance and entirely independent.