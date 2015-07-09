Join us for this live webinar on Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Mobile is the dominant force right now in consumers’ lives — is anyone really disputing that? Data usage has shot up more than 3400 percent and mobile commerce has jumped by 123 percent.

Then why is it that only a meager 1.5 percent of businesses today are using mobile marketing automation? It’s no surprise that those who are using it — like mobile marketing poster child Starbucks — are killing it. They’re optimizing the channel’s ability to reach customers at the right place, right time, with the most relevant message for that place and time.

The low adoption rate for MMA could have something to do with the massive confusion around it — how to do it and which vendors can be relied on to do it well. It’s exactly why VB Insight dove deep to get the answer in its Mobile Marketing Automation report. We analyzed 23 of the top MMA vendors, surveyed 375 app publishers and developers totaling almost 9,000 apps — and looked at what brands are doing it well, and how.

In this webinar, we’ll break it down so you’ll learn what features of MMA are most important, which ones are most effective for engagement, and how actual brands are using MMA and the results they’re achieving with it.

We’ll talk about push notifications and how to get users to opt-in.

We’ll get into real examples such as how one company used MMA to reduce cart abandonment for their unique business model. Or how another reduced incidences of identity theft for its customers using MMA — almost instantly.

And we’ll talk about what’s underpinning it all — consumers’ behaviour in an instant age of communication, why mobile become’s a primary channel (not an add-on), and what companies are risking if their marketing approach are more inline with 2012 strategies but those responsible are accountable for 2016 projections.

