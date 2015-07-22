Social analytics and monitoring platform Sysomos is expanding its portfolio, with an announcement today that it has purchased Expion, a content marketing and social management platform.

Together, the companies claim more than 1500 customer companies, representing over 15,000 marketers. The terms of the deal were not made public.

Expion allows brands to manage and distribute content through social media and maintain social channel-based customer relationships. It will provide operational tools for Sysomos’ social and user content analytics.

Sysomos CEO Lindsay Sparks told me that the newly combined company is “the most complete” such entity around, offering a breadth of listening, communities, analytics, and content delivery tools that others can’t match.

Competitors are in two groups, he said. One group, containing companies like Brandwatch, is focused on listening and analytics, while the other, with firms like Sprinklr or Hootsuite, offers social media management.

Sysomos’ differentiators, he explained, are that it can offer enterprise-level capabilities with tools for specific job levels, as well as analytics “at a data science level.”

No other company, he said, has such an integrated platform for “surfacing insights, trending, what it means for the brand, and providing engagement.”

VB just released Social media management: Tools, tactics … and how to win

$299 on VB Insight, or free with your martech subscription

The companies emphasize their complimentariness, with Sysomos’ access to Twitter’s data and Expion’s status as an official partner of Pinterest, as well as its integrations with Chinese messaging app WeChat and social platform Weibo.

The acquisition continues the maturation trend in this space, as platforms like Spredfast, Sprinklr, and Hootsuite add major new capabilities.

Expion will retain its staff and its Raleigh, North Carolina office, and the combined company expects to have around 500 staff by the end of this year. The newly enlarged Toronto-based company will also add offices in Singapore, Shanghai, and unspecified locations on the U.S. East Coast.