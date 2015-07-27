Qubit, which helps personalize websites and mobile websites, is today getting into apps.

The company is announcing a new partnership with Apptimize, a provider of optimization tools for native apps, to create Qubit Mobile. The new service brings app data and targeting to Qubit’s web-oriented profiles and personalization, allowing a retailer to provide more focused customer experiences across platforms.

Qubit is oriented around first-party data of identified, logged-in customers for such companies as Staples or Lenovo. It also maintains data on anonymous, unlogged-in users, adding the behavior to the profile of a known user once it’s clear it’s the same person.

Previously, the London-based company had focused only on desktop/laptop websites or mobile websites, including web-based HTML5 apps. This data helps retailers pinpoint sales, products, and other personalized experiences to their known customers with the intention of increasing sales and keeping customers coming back.

Apptimize, which says it has access to more than a billion users’ mobile devices, will collect the native app data and add it to the web-oriented profiles in Qubit’s Visitor Cloud. The Menlo Park, California-based Apptimize provides the ability for retailers to test alternatives, segment users, and target them with messages or product info in the app. Its Visual Editor allows marketers to make app-level changes for a given segment of users.

Imagine you’re searching for a Ninja Turtles T-shirt on Google, Qubit CEO and founder Graham Cooke suggested to me. You find the TeeTurtle site on your desktop and, because you’re a frequent customer, you log into the retailer’s site.

Then you have to go out, so later you resume your visit by logging into the site on the mobile Web browser on your smartphone. When you return home, you pick up your tablet, and, when you visit and log into the TeeTurtle website, it suggests its app might be more useful. So you download the app and log in there as well.

For this Qubit-enhanced retailer, the loyal and logged-in TeeTurtle customer will now see consistent experiences across apps as well as sites. In practice, of course, a retailer might cross-market to a logged-in user on other cooperating sites or apps.

I asked Cooke whether a content management system couldn’t handle that kind of consistent experience for a logged-in user. He said that Qubit, which integrates with CMSs, offers “50 to 60 times the info a CMS is getting” and provides more effective A/B testing and personalization across devices.

Cooke acknowledged that there are tons of cross-device personalization technologies out there, especially for logged-in users, but he pointed in particular to Adobe Marketing Cloud as the competitor they frequently face. By contrast, he said, Qubit offers a “lightweight, agile solution.”