Ok, so it’s not the sexiest product category in the world.

But if you’re a sales person, you want to know — immediately — when your prospect or customer has opened your email promotion or clicked and downloaded your proposal.

That’s where email tracking software comes in. Today, business software review site G2 Crowd is out with its first report on this category, and Yesware takes the top score for user satisfaction.

The satisfaction scores came from 650+ reviews submitted by software users. In addition, G2 Crowd determined the market presence of each product, based on vendor size, market share, and social impact.

Yesware is one of two products in the top Leader quadrant of the report’s Grid, which is G2 Crowd’s visual layout of product scoring. ToutApp is the other Leader (a classification for products that score highest on both user satisfaction and market presence). In total, seven products received ten or more user reviews to earn a place on the Grid, out of about 20 included in this category by G2.

High Performers are the second level grouping, with high user satisfaction but lower market presence. In that quadrant are SalesLoft and Cirrus Insight. There were no Contenders (those with high market presence and low user satisfaction).

But there were three in the Niche section, having received low scores on both axes: InsideSales.com — which is surprising, given that it is considered a major sales platform — as well as VipeCloud and HubSpot’s Sidekick.

While Yesware originated as an email tracker, it now also includes such capabilities as sales-tracking. ToutApp actually describes itself as a sales acceleration tool. It started out as an email tracker and is still centered around that function, but it now also includes email templates, scheduling, and tracking of sales presentations and websites.

InsideSales characterizes what it does as “sales acceleration.” VipeCloud says it’s a sales and marketing platform, and SalesLoft looks in the mirror and sees “prospecting automation software.”

G2 director of content and research Ben Legman told me via email that the products considered for this category offer advanced email reporting and analytics as core functions, and are often intended as integrated add-ons for email, marketing, or customer relationship platforms. This separates them from, say, similar functions in large marketing clouds.

The email tracking functions include reporting on the time of the open, the location, and the device type, and some tools also have specialized scheduling and reporting functions.

Legman said the reviews indicate that sales professionals, the key users of these tools, “were highly satisfied with email tracking products.” These respondents found real-time analytics advantageous because they could gauge the right time to engage with a prospect or customer. On average, reviewers said they were 86 percent likely to recommend the tool.

Sales is the third most important priority for companies of all sizes to use email marketing, according to VB Insight’s recent Buyer’s Guide: How to Navigate the Email Marketing Landscape.

It turns out that the most common complaint was about accuracy, he said. “Reviewers noted common tracking limitations such as tools not working for certain email providers, [or] requiring an additional action after the open to be recorded [as] an open,” such as allowing images in the email to be shown first. Sometimes, the tool didn’t collect the opener’s identity.

Legman said tracking “was commonly mentioned as an issue across all products in the category,” although the specific inaccuracies and rates of false positives or negatives differed by product.