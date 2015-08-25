Analytics platform ChartMogul has just completed a new seed round of funding, adding $900,000 to its coffers. Point Nine Capital led the round, which the company will use to accelerate its product development, including providing analytics for PayPal. ChartMogul declined to discuss its valuation.

Launched in December, Berlin-based ChartMogul helps Software as a Service (SaaS) and subscription businesses better understand their customers, along with where their recurring revenue is coming from. Through the use of what it calls a “modern, simple to use cloud-based subscription intelligence platform,” ChartMogul aims to provide the necessary business intelligence tools for the subscription generation.

The company was started by Nick Franklin, an early team member at customer service platform Zendesk. ChartMogul has worked with customers like PivotalTracker, Nitro, Pipedrive, and others.

Other investors in the round include RTAventures VC, Zendesk cofounder and chief product officer Alexander Aghassipour, angel investors Michael Hansen, Tom James, and Gengo chief executive Matthew Romaine.

Franklin tells VentureBeat that ChartMogul has an “ambitious roadmap,” including the planned integration with PayPal in the near future, which will make it the first to provide full subscription analytics for the payment provider. Additionally, Franklin says new APIs will be released allowing ChartMogul’s customers to add more data sources to the platform.

Just like with any other company, ChartMogul isn’t done hiring. The company is going to look for customer success and marketing team members to help increase support for existing customers.

To date, ChartMogul has raised $1.5 million in funding, after having raised the first $600,000 in January.