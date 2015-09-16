Social aggregation and curation service Livefyre has been busy with integrations this week.

Today, the San Francisco-based company is announcing a native integration with Salesforce’s Community Cloud for community management. Earlier this week, it unveiled a similar integration with Adobe’s website- and app-building Experience Manager section in its Marketing Cloud.

While other social media services can integrate with those platforms via API, CEO and founder Jordan Kretchmer pointed out that both companies “asked us to be the sole [and actively integrated] provider of social content.” Adobe and Salesforce engineers, he added, were involved in the integration.

Explaining this preferential treatment, Kretchmer cited the breadth of Livefyre’s solution for finding and employing user-generated content (UGC) on desktop, in mobile web sites, and in mobile apps.

It also doesn’t hurt that both Adobe and Salesforce invested in Livefyre earlier this year.

The new integration gives these marketing platforms the ability to find, categorize, license (from their user-creators), and publish any of the zillions of user-generated content in one click to pages, maps, polls, media walls, or other environments. Neither platform offered UGC management previously, Kretchmer pointed out, although Adobe has been able to track the rights of a professionally taken photo.

So, if Nike is doing an online campaign, it can readily locate photos of actual consumers wearing its sneakers in all kinds of real-life situations and and seek permission to use those images — all from inside Salesforce Community Cloud or Adobe Experience Manager.

In addition to discovery, licensing, and publishing, Livefyre also brings to Adobe and Salesforce eight new functions, which include commenting, showing UGC sources on a map, and creation of a media wall. Kretchmer said that more functions will be delivered soon, and that the experience of the functions is the same in both platforms.

UGC has become a major marketing tool, since actual consumers’ expressions are more authentic — and often more passionate about the brand’s product — than anything Madison Avenue can imagine.

“We’re the only ones doing end-to-end [UGC discovery and management],” Kretchmer said. Because of this breadth, he told me, his company is “usually pitching against multiple vendors” that offer part of the solution, such as ScribbleLive for live blogging or Spredfast for social content aggregation.

He noted that Livefyre has “lightweight” API integrations with content management platforms like OpenText and Sitecore, but marketing platform integration is the focus with Salesforce and Adobe.

I asked him why the third big marketing cloud player, Oracle, wasn’t included in this party.

“Oracle’s been a mystery to us,” he said.