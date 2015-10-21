Join us for this live webinar on Web Personalization Thursday, October 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

A few years ago, if the theme of “personalization” had emerged in your marketing circles, most industry people would have referred to Amazon as the gold standard. They wouldn’t have been wrong. Amazon still is the Prime, free-shipping standard when it comes to knowing what products I want and when I want them. By way of personalization, Amazon transformed online shopping into a web experience (and we know how many times “customer experience” comes up in marketing meetings).

But being a pioneer only means you got there first. Companies of all sizes are following Amazon’s lead and many have been seeing huge results. In fact, according to VB Insight analyst Andrew Jones, in his latest report on website personalization, 87 percent of those companies have seen a lift of at least 5 percent in their most important metrics. Two in five (39 percent) have seen increases of at least 20 percent in their most important metrics. Can you imagine what a 20 percent lift on conversion would do to your online business?

Predictive brings personalization to life

Web analytics alone can provide high-level insight, but few of the major platforms (Google Analytics, Adobe) offer insight into individual behavior and how best to act on it.

Predictive analytics is vastly different.

Predictive analytics looks at the future and can help determine a course of action — even without a marketer’s input. Marketers can now use tools to identify patterns found in historical data in order to inform or recommend future actions. Often, those recommendations can be automated, which means predictive analytics can scale efficiently.

And these actions can be truly personalized for an exceptional customer experience.

Predictive analytics can identify trends and interests at the individual level – what a particular customer has been looking at, what types of sites they’ve been on, what time of day they look at different content, etc. – and automate actions to take for each case. This applies to website engagement as well as other channels, and can help determine which product is most relevant, when an email is most likely to be opened, when a mobile push should be deployed, what product should be shown on a landing page, and so on.

In fact, a new study of 527 senior marketing professionals, conducted by B2B personalization vendor EverString, found that 68 percent of adopters of email, CRM, and marketing automation solutions believe that predictive marketing is the key to success. A whopping 98 percent of the most mature (defined by sophistication of MarTech tools used) marketers surveyed, who comprised one-third of respondents, revealed that they are either fully committed to deploying predictive marketing or are currently implementing predictive marketing in some capacity. But it’s not just the top dog companies that are seeing success with predictive analytics. Companies great and small now have unprecedented access to tools like these to inform future decision-making and create great, personalized experiences for their customers.

