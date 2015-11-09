Amsterdam-based WeTransfer announced it has seen a record number of files transferred using its service and has named a new board member to help target the entertainment industry. The company revealed that in 2015, more than 1 billion files have passed through its system, equating to 85 million transfers a month.

The company has also added Troy Carter, venture capitalist and talent manager to artists like Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor, to its board. The move will likely be leveraged to accelerate adoption of WeTransfer by the arts and entertainment industry.

WeTransfer founders Bas Beerens and Nalden connected with Carter thanks to their participation in the venture capitalist’s Smashd Labs Accelerator, which looks for entrepreneurs at the intersection of tech and culture. The company will be one of the six startups in the first class. The program started in July, and, during this 10-week program, each company will go through a weekly “curriculum” to flush out ideas and products. In return, the accelerator will provide $50,000 in funding.

“Every month, [WeTransfer] provides 35 million — many of them artists, designers, makers, and musicians — with an inspiring place to transfer files and share their work,” said Carter in a statement.

As a file transfer company, WeTransfer competes alongside the likes of Dropbox, Box, and Hightail, but it bills itself as something that’s so easy your parents can use it. It even has an ephemeral free feature: You can send up to 2GB, which will remain downloadable for 7 days. In fact, the company’s main focus is on transferring files, not storing them, although there is an option for users to keep their data in the cloud on WeTransfer’s servers through a premium offering.

The company raised $25 million in funding earlier this year from Highland Capital Partners Europe (HCPE).