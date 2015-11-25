Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

Amazon competitor Jet.com has raised a gargantuan new round of funding, giving the company a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Today, Jet announced the close of a $350 million raise from Fidelity, Alibaba, Bain Capital, and Google Ventures. The company is also in the process of raising another $150 million. When the next round closes, Jet will have raised $720 million in total.

Kabuku raises $6M to further develop its 3D printing tech

Tokyo-based 3D printing startup Kabuku announced today that it closed a 750 million yen funding round ($6 million), Japanese website The Bridge reported.

Global Brain, Dentsu Digital Holdings, and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital participated in the investment.

Vector Watch, a London-headquartered company that makes smartwatches that last for up to 30 days on a single charge, has raised a fresh $5 million in funding.

The round was led by Bucharest-based investor GECAD Group, with participation from Catalyst Romania and “a group of high net worth individuals.” The company had previously raised a $2 million seed round from GECAD Group in 2014.

