Mojix, Inc., a leading provider of wide-area RFID systems and IoT platform software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carey Tokirio as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to the company’s President and CEO. Mr. Tokirio brings more than twenty years of financial management experience to Mojix. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Apriso Corporation, where he played a significant role in the successful acquisition of Apriso by Dassault Systems.

“I’m really delighted to have Carey join Mojix,” said Dan Doles, President and CEO for Mojix. “His addition to our senior management team is another significant milestone for the company as we continue to broaden our capabilities to address growing market opportunities, build investor value and implement financial processes to position the company for growth in the RFID and IoT markets.”

“I’m very excited to be joining Dan and the rest of the senior management team,” said Mr. Tokirio. “I look forward to applying my experience and skill set and having the opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth and development.”

Mr. Tokirio brings an impressive track record of achievement and a broad range of financial management and strategic planning experience to Mojix. Prior to Apriso, he worked in accounting, auditing, treasury, taxes and operations capacities at several other technology firms, including Critical Path and QAD. Mr. Tokirio is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California at Los Angeles, and a Masters in Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the University of Southern California.

Mojix is a leading connected business solutions company that provides wide-area RFID systems, real-time IoT platform solutions and cloud and mobile development services for IoT and big data applications. We are leaders and innovators in fixed infrastructure sensor networks that collect, store, analyze and interconnect data from multiple sources including RFID, GPS and other sensor devices. Mojix IoT platforms maximize intelligence at the edge and provide big data scalability. Our solutions feature highly configurable application frameworks and elegant user interfaces with advanced analytics, enabling end-to-end business intelligence and data visibility across multiple industries. Mojix creates efficient and agile enterprises by giving assets a digital voice so users can make data-driven decisions. For more information, visit mojix.com.

