Michael Radovancevich hired as Chief Technology Officer

Douglas McPherson appointed Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 15, 2015–

OpenX, a leader in creating programmatic advertising marketplaces, today announced the hiring of Michael Radovancevich as Chief Technology Officer, and the appointment of Douglas McPherson to Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, from his previous position of Chief Legal Officer.

Michael comes to OpenX with more than 25 years of engineering leadership experience at technology firms in digital advertising and enterprise technology. He joins OpenX from Centro where he served as CTO, leading the strategic direction for both engineering and product. Previously he was CTO of Taleo, which was acquired by Oracle in 2012. He has also held positions at General Electric, Taligent and Apple and has several patents pending for distributed systems, messaging technologies, electronic bill presentment and talent management analytics. Michael will head global engineering and technology operations for OpenX.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Michael’s calibre join us at this pivotal time in our company’s growth as we build great products and solve incredibly hard problems,” said John Gentry, President, OpenX. “Our need was for a very experienced, technically deep, outstanding leader for our engineering organization. Engineering is our largest team, and in Michael we have someone with the capability to take OpenX engineering to the next level of scale and performance.”

“I am thrilled to join OpenX at a very exciting time in its growth. Among ad-tech companies, OpenX stands out as a genuine technology company; having built a remarkably sophisticated and robust technology platform that delivers tremendous value for our publishers. We have an excellent engineering team with some of the brightest minds and best culture in the industry. They quickly solve compelling, hard problems with passion and professionalism – who could ask for more? I look forward to helping guide and grow the team as we continue to scale the business,” said Michael Radovancevich, Chief Technology Officer, OpenX.

Doug McPherson joined OpenX in 2012 as Chief Legal Officer and his role has grown significantly since then. In his expanded role, Doug will manage OpenX’s Legal, People, Recruiting, Learning and Development, and Facilities teams. Over the last year, Doug’s leadership has enabled OpenX to make significant progress on key strategic initiatives including building a highly respected team of thoughtful, creative executors who are passionate and tenacious about realizing the OpenX purpose, vision and strategy together.

Tim Cadogan, Chief Executive Officer, OpenX said, “Doug has a very well deserved reputation as an exceptionally judicious, empathetic, articulate, calm, wise and hard-working leader and adviser to all of us. We have been extremely lucky to have him as a partner on so many projects and issues and we look forward to all the great things we will continue to do together to grow OpenX.”

About OpenX

OpenX exists to help publishers grow their businesses by monetizing great content. We do this by creating highly efficient, high quality programmatic advertising marketplaces that deliver optimal value to all buyers and sellers of digital advertising.

Today, OpenX operates one of the largest, most efficient and highest quality programmatic markets in the world. Our single stack system also encompasses a complete supply side platform powered by the unique OpenX Demand Fusion technology that merges network and Real-Time Bidding, and a comprehensive ad server.

At OpenX we have built a team that is uniquely experienced in designing and operating high-scale programmatic ad marketplaces. We are constantly looking for thoughtful, creative executors who are as fascinated as we are about finding new ways to apply a blend of market design, technical innovation, operational excellence, and empathetic partner service to the frontiers of digital advertising.

