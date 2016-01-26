New York-based startup Fireglass, a network security service for enterprises, announced today that it had closed a $20 million funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.
The startup said that it will use the series A investment to expand research and further develop its product.
Mickey Boodaei, cofounder of Imperva and Trusteer, and Rakesh Loonkar, cofounder of Trusteer, also joined Fireglass’ round.
