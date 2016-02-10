Leading social media expert and author Jay Baer joins VB analyst Stewart Rogers in this quick 30-minute webinar. Together, they’ll cover off social media essentials to keep customers and turn them into top-tier loyalists and brand advocates.

When it comes to engaging and establishing trust with your customers, there’s no marketing tool better than social media. Big and small business alike use social media sites to get their brand across to the always-online consumers of today. Even though it’s easy to view sites like Facebook or Twitter as just another advertising channel, you can’t afford to forget the importance of customer service and engagement via social media. Knowing when and how to communicate with the average online user — especially a dissatisfied or disengaged user — is a must.

A good or bad customer service experience is all that separates you from attaining brand loyal consumers — or losing them completely. In the 2015 customer service report by Aspect Software, 76 percent of consumers look at customer service as a test of their value to a brand. Additionally, the all-important Millennial demographic said their expectations towards customer service have increased since 2012, as evidenced by the 56 percent that said they switched brands within the past year because of poor customer service. And consumers won’t let you off the hook just by switching — failure to accommodate their expectations may land you on the top page of Reddit.

Enter social media to the rescue. In our VentureBeat Insight report, Social media management: Tools, tactics … and how to win, we researched the most valuable information regarding social media management tools. By monitoring 1,600 business Twitter accounts, we discovered that 80 percent of the tweets counted were among the top 219 brands, and that the most active Twitter accounts tweeted over 1,600 times in nine days. 9 out of the top 20 brands were in the travel business, such as American Airlines or Southwest Airlines, and were the most responsive to customers.

Of course, Twitter is hardly the only social media channel to be concerned with. The challenge is consolidation — whether you’re responding to comments on FaceBook or creating brand awareness through Instagram or Pinterest.

As social media guru Jay Baer said, “You must unify your social customer service processes and personnel to provide a consistent experience, regardless of channel.” As Baer highlighted from the Social Bankers research, the volume of questions posted on Facebook has increased 26 percent in 6 months. With Facebook’s’ ever growing user base, not having a customer service team in place is inexcusable.

With close to 200,000 Twitter followers and growing, Baer is a much turned-to authority figure on social media. Baer’s expertise on social media and customer service — on full display in his bestseller “Hug Your Haters: How to Embrace Complaints and Keep Your Customers” — makes him the perfect guest to join VB Director of Marketing Technology Stewart Rogers.

In this half-hour webinar, you’ll:

Learn how to save face with your angriest customers — and turn them into your most valuable asset

Use social media management tools to curry favor with the faceless customers you don’t even realize you had

Increase customer engagement across the board

Speakers:

Jay Baer, social media guru and best-selling author “Hug your Haters”

Stewart Rogers, VB Director of Marketing Technology

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, analyst, VentureBeat