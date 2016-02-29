The Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched the Raspberry Pi 3, a third-generation model of the popular Raspberry Pi mini computer.

Priced at $35, the Raspberry Pi 3 boasts many of the same features as its predecessor, including HDMI, ethernet, and 4 USB ports. But the latest incarnation also lays out the red carpet for built-in wireless support, Bluetooth 4.0, and a faster 1.2GHz, 64-bit, quad-core ARMv8 processor. The Raspberry Pi 3 goes on sale for the same price as the Pi 2, so deciding which to opt for is a no-brainer, should you find yourself in the market for one of these devices.

If you’re new to Raspberry Pi, the credit card-sized contraption is designed as an easy point of entry for budding programmers and hackers. It has come a long way since its inception way back in 2012 — four years ago to the day.

It initially only supported a handful of operating systems, including Linux, but a processor upgrade in the Raspberry Pi 2 last February means it now supports Windows, too. This essentially opened up the opportunities for what you can do with the microcomputer, transforming it into a machine capable of many of the same things as a traditional PC. And back in September, Raspberry Pi unveiled a new 7″ touchscreen display, making it easier for tech tinkerers to build their own tablets or other devices that rely on visual outputs.

More than eight million Raspberry Pi units have shipped in the past four years, and the Raspberry Pi Foundation now has more than 60 employees.