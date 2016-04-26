When it comes to improving website sign-ups, sales, and subscriptions, you’ve got a choice to make.

Do you spend a considerable amount of money doubling the traffic to your website or make a small investment in doubling the conversion rate? If you’re a digital marketer, I hope you choose the latter (at least initially).

And when it comes to doubling conversions — which in turn halves your customer acquisition cost — conversion rate optimization (CRO) technologies are everywhere. But as I found when I wrote my 17,000-word, 120+ page report — “Conversion optimization: how to win at performance marketing” — no single tool covers all the techniques and tactics on offer in the world of CRO.

Today, another new product enters the fray and, from a feature perspective, it’s one of the most feature-complete solutions available. Enter TruConversion, which is launching with a “free for now” plan to attract new users.

TruConversion provides heatmaps, recordings, funnel analysis, form analytics, micro-surveys, surveys, and data analytics in a single tool. It can, therefore, show you where people are clicking on your web pages, record movements to show you how visitors interact, tell you which combination of elements helps push the prospect closer to becoming a customer, tell you how your forms are performing, ask simple questions, and discover qualitative insights from your audience.

Just as with other tools in this category, implementation is as easy as inserting a piece of code in the header of your website. Once it’s installed, users can start creating projects that will ultimately provide the data needed to create hypotheses, tests, and incremental improvements.

What TruConversion doesn’t offer, for now, is the ability to A/B split test web pages or create multivariate tests. However, it does integrate with — and provide a unified analysis platform for — tools such as Optimizely, Kissmetrics, Hubspot, Marketo, Ontraport, Salesforce, and more. In a world where the average CRO stack contains five separate products, having a central hub that can unify these solutions could be helpful. Whether TruConversion can consolidate that data effectively remains to be seen, but it is an intriguing proposition.

But while the world is going mobile, TruConversion has yet to focus its attention on the smartphone.

“We spoke to around 70 beta users,” Hammad Akbar, CEO at TruConversion, told me. “What shocked me was that, unanimously, most users were excited by the idea of a mobile-only solution. But when we dug deeper to find out if they were doing any CRO for their mobile visitors, the answer was an overwhelming ‘no.’ Funnily enough, they all admitted they were getting most of their visitors from mobile, but they just had not had time to optimize their mobile site.”

Despite this, TruConversion has plans to embrace mobile in the future.

“I am entirely convinced we need to pivot to a mobile-heavy solution, as there is no dominant player in that space as of now,” Akbar said.

Conversion optimization tools — despite the high competition and wide choice — still have low penetration rates within everyday businesses. That’s both a worry and an opportunity for new vendors in the space, but the results of these tools are undeniable.

In my study of over 3,000 CRO tool users, the average return on investment was over 220 percent. And five percent of respondents were attaining 1,000 percent improvements.

So while we still wait for a single tool that can encapsulate every tactic and technique CRO has to offer, those tools that exist — including TruConversion — are delivering the goods for their users. And with an initial cost of zero dollars, TruConversion is an intriguing new option for digital marketers.

TruConversion is available from today for free, with additional plans that cost $49 per month and $99 per month, respectively, once certain thresholds are crossed.