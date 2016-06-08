CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 8, 2016–

The Red Cross and Halo Smart Labs, a technology company specializing in developing life-safety products, have expanded their global partnership following a successful pilot project in Nairobi, Kenya. The Halo One™ fire sensor, developed specifically for the test program, demonstrated how the benefits of Internet of Thing’s applications are not limited to modern, fully connected homes and can be adapted for use in the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Based on the results of the pilot project the Kenya Red Cross has ordered more of the low-cost devices for schools in Nairobi’s informal settlements, and the Dadaab refugee camp near the Somali border, and the Red Cross is looking to bring this innovative product to other countries.

Halo Smart Labs designed, tested, manufactured and shipped the Halo One™, all in less than 60 days. Company executives traveled to Kenya to conduct site surveys with the Red Cross, receive Halo One ™ shipments, train local installers and oversee initial testing of the system that supports the devices placed in 1,000 households.

“Red Cross needed a partner that could offer a user-centered design for our research and fire-prevention efforts,” said Abi Weaver, director of innovation for the American Red Cross. “Halo was quick to meet the challenge and make real-time, ongoing adjustments based on user feedback, which is critical to our community-driven innovation process.” The local contacts, expertise and experience of the Red Cross were critical to the success of the project.

With the support of local governments, humanitarian organizations and other funding, the Red Cross aims to equip many more vulnerable communities with this technology. “We are continuing to partner with the Red Cross to make low-cost life-saving technology a reality for millions of people around the world,” said CEO Ben Stagg.

ABOUT HALO SMART LABS

Halo Smart Labs develops life-safety products for the “Smart Home/IoT” market. Its Halo smoke alarms include many innovations, like proactive audio and visual alerts, remote notifications, 10-year battery back-up and severe weather alerts, while proprietary algorithms help to significantly reduce false alarms. Winning awards at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the 2016 International Builder Show and recognition by Consumer Reports has built excitement for its September launch.

For more information see http://halosmartlabs.com/posts/2016/06/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160608006420/en/

Halo Smart Labs

Ben Stagg, CEO

Ben.Stagg@HaloSmartLabs.com.