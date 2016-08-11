Live by the tweet, die by the tweet. As if Twitter isn’t getting kicked around enough these days due to slowing growth and problems with bullying, now it’s the victim of a rumor about its demise that’s gone wild on (wait for it)…Twitter!

Early this morning, #SaveTwitter was trending on Twitter, as thousands or millions (or whatever it takes these days) of users started reacting to the “news” that the social media platform was calling it quits next year due to problems with cyberbullying.

It’s nonsense, of course. And yet, it’s one of those things that seems to say so much. Like calling into question, I dunno, credibility of stuff you read on Twitter.

#savetwitter "Making up fake stories in 140 characters or less since 2006". — Jerry (@jswaggjerry) August 11, 2016

Or maybe the ease with which some people will believe anything.

I really hope that the news about Twitter is false! #SaveTwitter #Twitter — Louise (@JoanFanForever) August 11, 2016

Or the desperate attachment some have to Twitter, despite all its problems.

'twitter is shutting down bec of bullying'

like seriously, i can't even imagine my life without twitter lol.#savetwitter — Ké Theress (@theresstrial) August 11, 2016

But most of all, it is a taste of irony impossible to ignore.

A site where people can say almost anything about anyone with seemingly few consequences has become the target of a ridiculous rumor that went viral thanks to its own platform.