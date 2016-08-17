While email remains one of the most effective marketing tactics, technology has vastly changed the strategies and tools that lead to increased success. Join our VB Live event to learn you need to know to refine your email campaigns heading into 2017.

No matter how much the world changes, email remains one of the most reliable and efficient ways for marketers to get their message across. Millennials are all over email, with 73 percent preferring to contact brands by email because it’s “part of everyday life.” Considering this demographic will have the spending power of $200 billion in 2017, it’s easy to see that doubling down on email strategies in 2017 is essential.

Not only does email remain one of the most reliable ways to reach customers; it’s proven to be well worth the cost. As our VentureBeat Insight study showed, users of email marketing systems are achieving $38 in ROI for every $1 spent. With an ROI that high, it’s clear email marketing is as effective for small companies as large ones. Our extensive report also showed 84 percent of marketers believe email is important or critically important for customer loyalty.

Not every email statistic is positive, however, as only 50 percent of email marketers think their needs are effectively met by current providers. Worse, there are email marketers that aren’t using these tools effectively. 78 percent of marketers experienced challenges with list growth and fatigue, while the same percentage experienced problems with maintaining content relevancy.

Nailing down the right degree of email personalization is crucial for maximizing brand loyalty and LTV. Consumers want content that’s tailored to them. What they don’t want is their email marketer appearing like a stalker with content that indicates you know a little too much about them. It’s a difficult tightrope to walk across, but it can be done.

As we’ll show you in this VB Live event, email marketing can lead to terrific results when approached the right way. You’ll learn the ropes of personalization for delivering relevant content to your users without crossing the line on their privacy. You’ll also learn how to avoid common mistakes that can put a serious dent in your email marketing strategy. Email is here to stay, so learn how to use it to its fullest and reach a wider audience for your business.

In this VB Live event you’ll learn to:

Personalize email marketing without making huge errors.

Avoid common marketing errors (wrong names and/or interests)

Leverage data to target email personalization

