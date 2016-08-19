The mobile app marketplace is more competitive than ever before.

Almost 90 percent of a mobile user’s time is spent in an email client, a messaging app, and a social network of some kind. And overall time spent on mobile devices continues to climb. This means mobile is maturing, yet the opportunity to connect with smartphone users at the critical moment is shrinking.

Today, MoEngage has announced the launch of its Web Marketing Suite, in an attempt to solve this attention problem and increase engagement.

Web Marketing Suite seems a natural evolution for MoEngage, giving growth teams the ability to build a single user profile across mobile apps and the web and engage users across all channels. Today’s launch includes email, web push, and in-app messaging.

Founded in 2014, with headquarters in Bangalore, India, MoEngage raised $4.25 million in September 2015 to take its then-stealth product and release it to the masses. It launched NATIV in March 2016 to help create personalized in-app experiences in minutes, rather than after weeks of engineering.

It also launched Smart Triggers, a mechanism for delivering one-to-one personalized push notifications, in an attempt to move the industry away from manual and broadcasted pushes. Personalization, as we know from our various reports on the subject at VB Insight, works. It produces high returns, but solutions that attempt to leverage these results tend to be costly and complex.

I’ve seen MoEngage in action, and it couldn’t be easier to use.

Implementation requires an SDK to be installed within the app or a JavaScript SDK within the website. Once integrated, customers can log in to the MoEngage Web Marketing Suite dashboard.

From there, Web Marketing Suite detects and logs consumer behavior, gathering millions of data points. In fact, what this product is at its heart is a real-time user behavior engine, allowing marketers to trigger messaging based upon user actions.

You can create custom segments of your audience based on almost any criteria, such as new users in the last 30 days. Marketers can then set up campaigns against those segments. Campaign types include push campaigns, in-app campaigns, and email campaigns. Each campaign model also has sub-types, such as geo-fenced notifications that fire based on location data and Smart Trigger campaigns that are launched when a particular behavior is exhibited.

Building a Smart Trigger campaign takes around 3-5 minutes. You just name the campaign, select the channels (Android, iOS, Windows, web), choose the segment, and set the triggers. For example, you could target people who have added an item to a cart on your ecommerce site but haven’t gone through to purchase the goods. You can trigger a message (based on your own set time-delay) to try to bring them back to complete their order.

Of course, there’s nothing particularly new about this capability in the world of mobile marketing automation. What is new is the ease-of-use exhibited within MoEngage’s solution. Even when you add multiple levels of behavior, it never becomes complicated or unwieldy.

Message design is intuitive and shows an accurate mobile or web preview so you see exactly what your customers will view when triggered. And frequency caps stop the system from sending too many messages, which could annoy the user.

When it comes to notification and email design, Web Marketing Suite includes many customizable templates to help you get started. And from a reporting perspective, it includes all the analytics you’d expect to help you understand engagement, click-through rates, and uninstall data (alongside notification events, so you can see if a message or group of messages is causing increased churn). That latter set of analytics is essential because you can use MoEngage to re-engage with former users via email once you figure out what drove the uninstallation.

In summary, MoEngage Web Marketing Suite is a welcome addition to the ever-expanding world of mobile marketing automation solutions. It includes robust functionality that aids personalized messaging across multiple channels, but it does so in a way that anyone could use it.

This should encourage more people to use products like this in their efforts to drive the higher mobile engagement needed to win in an increasingly competitive space.

Web Marketing Suite is available from today via the MoEngage website.