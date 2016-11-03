Dame Products is making a bit of history today as the female-run company launches the first sex toy crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Dame Products is launching Fin, which is a hands-on sex toy aimed at enhancing “natural intimacy.” It is the first crowdfunding campaign for a sex toy on Kickstarter.

Fin is a “finger vibrator,” and it’s the second product from Dame Products, which was founded by Alexandra Fine and Janet Lieberman. Their sex toys emphasize unobtrusiveness, intuitive use, and function-first design.

While their first invention, Eva, introduced a hands-free option, Fin will serve as a fully hands-on device. Fin’s design enhances the natural movements of intimate touching by adding vibration, the company said. Dame Products raised money for Eva on Indiegogo in its earlier campaign.

Unlike most vibrators, Fin is worn between the fingers, optimizing agility and ease of use. The vibrator features a removable tether and fits both women’s and men’s hands. It can be worn at the tips of the fingers, the base of the palm, or on the backside of the fingers — allowing the wearer’s fingers to have direct contact with their partner (or themselves) with resonating vibrations from Fin.

Kickstarter has rejected sex toy campaigns in the past. But it decided to open its platform to Fin in recognition of Dame Products’ pursuit of innovation and its mission-driven approach. Dame Products said it is committed to de-sensationalizing toys for sex and closing the “Pleasure Gap” — a common disparity in sexual satisfaction seen most frequently in heterosexual sex.

In fact, women are over four times more likely to describe recent sex as “not at all pleasurable.”

“We’re thrilled to be launching our second campaign, following the success of our first product, Eva,” says Alexandra Fine, CEO of Dame Products, in a statement. “Turning to crowdfunding is a conscious decision on our part — something we find crucial when designing products like ours. The immediate feedback and constant two-way communication with our customers allows us to gain insight into the industry in a valuable way.”

Fine has a master’s degree in clinical psychology, while Lieberman is an MIT-educated mechanical engineer. Their mission is to expand the sexual experiences of women and introduce unique, female-oriented options into an oft-outdated industry.

“Our mission is to listen to, study, and ultimately design around women’s real, unmet needs,” said Lieberman, in a statement. “I spent years engineering top of the line products, but I found myself consistently accepting lower standards when it came to sex toys. We founded Dame Products out of the belief that sex toys should be held to the same standards as any other consumer product. We feel we’ve accomplished that with Fin.”

Previously, Dame Products raised $575,000 on Indiegogo in October 2014 to make Eva, a hands-free vibrator. That product sold more than 40,000 units.

“Until now, this industry has been separated from all others,” said Fine. “We’re consistently driven by the notion that vibrators are tools for sexual wellness and sexual agency. We’d like to make them more approachable, reliable, and functional for anyone who’s interested — making the world a happier place, one vagina at a time.”