NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 30, 2016–

Twist Home, a New York based company that set out to make the smart home simple, today announces the availability of the Twist Light, a biologically-correct LED light bulb that mimics the sun’s natural patterns, and the Twist Speaker, the first AirPlay® controlled LED light bulb that also provides wireless audio. Twist is also pleased to be a launch partner of Thrive Global, a company founded by Arianna Huffington, whose mission is to end the epidemic of stress and burnout by offering companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well-being and performance.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161130005034/en/

An upgrade to something you use daily, enjoy the benefits of a smart home with the simple “Twist” of a light bulb. (Photo: Twist Home)

“We are a company deeply rooted in science and dedicated to helping people go from knowing what to do to bring more well-being into their lives to actually doing it. I am so excited about the amazing collection of products, services and technologies we’re featuring at Thrive Global that will help people improve their well-being and productivity and lead healthier and more joyful lives,” said Arianna Huffington, CEO and Founder of Thrive Global.

Twist delivers the ultimate lighting and music streaming experience by providing a non-intrusive product that also promotes healthier living. With its patented adaptive lighting technology, Twist bulbs transition from energizing white light in the morning to calming yellow light in the evening, just like the sun, to produce biologically-correct lighting that is available to homeowners and renters alike.

Twist’s LED speaker and transitional light bulb combination makes the smart home attainable for everyone. Renters can finally enjoy the benefits of connected living and add an element of personalization without making any structural changes. Homeowners don’t need to make a significant financial investment to reap the benefits of a smart home. Twist’s simple, non-intrusive size doesn’t add any extra clutter to the home. With its wireless and installation-free design, Twist’s LED light bulb is compatible with standard light sockets, with no hub needed.

With lighting and audio in one, you can play crystal-clear, lossless music to match your mood, and dim or brighten the light to match your energy levels. Twist makes waking for early morning workouts easier and nights and sleep routines more relaxing with automatic white to yellow light adjustments. Twist also features evergreen technology: more features can be added down the line with a simple firmware update, pushed over WiFi, so you don’t need to replace the bulb as additional features are released.

Features

Combination Smart LED lightbulb and wireless AirPlay ® speaker

speaker Auto-adjusts light color based on the time of day and sun’s natural patterns

Energy efficient bulb offers 800 lumens at only 10 watts

12-15 year lifespan

No hub, wires, integration, or installation for simple set-up

Durable materials ensure bulb won’t break if you drop it

Use any app to stream music via WiFi for premium, lossless audio

Bluetooth low energy

Wirelessly control the light color, brightness, night light mode, etc. from the Twist App

Twist will be on display, along with other leaders in emerging health and well-being technologies, at the Thrive Global pop-up shop in New York City from December 1st through January 15.

Twist is now available at www.hellotwist.com for $149 for a single Twist Speaker or Twist Light 2-pack, and $399 for a Twist Speaker 3- pack or Twist Light 6-pack. Media members interested in more information can contact Shaun Springer at press@hellotwist.com. To find out more and purchase your Twist now visit hellotwist.com.

About Twist Home

In 2014, we set out to make smart homes simple. Making your home smarter, healthier and more enjoyable shouldn’t be complicated with messy wires and clunky routers, which is why we were inspired to create Twist: the simplest solution possible. Twist is a high-quality and easy-to-use lighting and AirPlay® audio system for people who live in small spaces, move frequently or want to make easy, non-permanent upgrades to their homes. With several years in the smart home industry, we know what it takes to make complicated technology feel simple and seamless, which is why we made Twist hub-less, portable and installation-free. We’ve made the smart home simple, accessible and easy for everyone. Learn more at www.hellotwist.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161130005034/en/

Media:

Twist Home

Shaun Springer

press@hellotwist.com