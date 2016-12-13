Pyze is unveiling its Growth Intelligence 2.0 platform for automating marketing and intelligence for mobile, web, and native apps.

Mobile channels accounted for $1 billion in Black Friday retail sales, but web channels were bigger still. Pyze wants to enable mobile app companies to access sophisticated intelligence tools and marketing platforms with a visual aid.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Pyze now includes support for web, software-as-a-service, and native apps, in addition to Growth Intelligence 1.0’s support for mobile apps. Pyze now processes more than 1 billion events per day with its existing platform, which was launched in March. With the addition of support for web and native applications, Pyze seeks to dramatically increase growth.

Image Credit: Pyze

Pyze Growth Intelligence 2.0 has a unified view across all channels, providing real-time visibility into millions of users’ behavior, enabling app developers to quickly act upon trends, patterns, and anomalies and to interact with the right users at the right time on the most effective channel.

The platform adds new support for email and SMS and MMS campaigns to the existing support for push, interactive push, and in-app messaging campaigns. It also streamlines integration of multichannel marketing campaigns, allowing app developers to better coordinate personalized engagement and experiences. And it has a new Developer Center to accelerate deployments, define and test engagement campaigns, and implement personalization.

The platform also has support for tracking Apple iMessage Apps and chatbots.

“While mobile technology is permeating every industry, web apps remain a cornerstone of customer interaction, especially in traditional sectors such as retail and banking,” said Dickey Singh, cofounder and CEO of Pyze, in a statement. “Our success in delivering personalized experiences and engagement across mobile apps made the decision to extend those capabilities to web and native apps an obvious one. Pyze Growth Intelligence 2.0’s support for multichannel campaigns offers our customers new opportunities for growth.”

The growth tier part of the platform is free for app publishers with up to a million monthly active users. Unified visibility across web and mobile is included in the Hypergrowth Tier, which is $99 per month for up to 1 million monthly active users. And enterprise plans are also available.

“Having end-to-end visibility of user behavior across our kiosks, mobile, and web apps is essential to the success of our omnichannel marketplaces,” said Susan Akbarpour, founder and CEO of Mavatar, in a statement. “Pyze not only brings its sophisticated capabilities of auto segmentation to our Phygital Platform as a Service, but also gives our customers real visibility into their user behavior across all of engagement channels.”

Founded in 2013, Pyze supports more than 500 apps and has raised $2.3 million in angel funding, to date.