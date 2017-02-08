SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 8, 2017–

VentureCapital.org today announced that Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger will deliver the Keynote Luncheon Address at its 2017 Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference being held February 17, 2017 in Salt Lake City.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005452/en/

Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, the real-life inspiration behind the 1993 feature film, “RUDY,” will deliver the Luncheon Keynote Address at VentureCapital.org’s 2017 Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference on Friday, February 17, 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ruettiger served as the real-life inspiration behind the 1993 feature film, “RUDY,” a movie that chronicles his journey from marginal high school student and undersized athlete to eventual admittance to Notre Dame where he earned a walk-on position on the squad of the Fighting Irish football team. The pinnacle of the film highlights Ruettiger sacking the opposing quarterback during his only play in his collegiate career in the closing seconds of his last game as a Notre Dame senior.

“Clearly ‘RUDY’ is one of the most inspirational sports movies of all-time,” said Brad Bertoch, President and CEO of VentureCapital.org. “So it’s not surprising that Ruettiger has gone on to become an inspirational author and a highly sought-after motivational speaker. But that’s not all of his story.”

In December 2011, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had brought charges against Ruettiger and 12 others alleging that they had been involved in a “pump and dump” stock-promoting scheme involving the Rudy Nutrition sports drink settled the SEC charges.

“Ruettiger and I have agreed that his Keynote Address will focus on the lessons he has learned, both on and off the field, lessons of perseverance and inspiration, as well as his lessons of caution and redemption,” Bertoch said. “Rudy has great stories to share, stories I believe entrepreneurs of all stripes can embrace and apply in all aspects of their lives.”

Investors Choice Conference Details

The Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference is the oldest VC conference in the United States (held annually since 1984), as well as the largest investor conference in the Rocky Mountain Region. The Conference will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 17 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, and will feature 10-minute investor “pitches” from 27 vetted startup business looking to raise between $200,000 to $10 million per company from the hundreds of investors expected to attend the Conference.

Company presentations will be delivered in two tracks running from the morning through midday. Following Ruettiger’s Luncheon Address, Conference attendees will be able to attend several panel discussions from 2-4 p.m., as well as the closing Reception from 4-6 p.m.

In addition, interested individuals can also participate in two Investors Choice events on Thursday, February 16:

A Ski/Snowboard Day at Solitude Mountain Resort, and

at Solitude Mountain Resort, and An Investors Reception from 6-9 p.m. at Gallivan Hall in Salt Lake City. {NOTE: Ruettiger will attend this Reception as well.}

Details about the Conference can be found online here. Additionally, tickets to attend the various 2017 Investors Choice events can be purchased here (at prices ranging from $150 to $645). Discount Codes to attend the Conference are available to Accredited Investors, Venture Capitalists, Strategic Investors, and Family Office executives by contacting David Politis at me@davidpolitis.com.

About VentureCapital.org

VentureCapital.org is a 501(c)(3) non-profit (formed in 1983 as the Wayne Brown Institute®), and it is one of the oldest and most successful venture acceleration organizations in the world. Thousands of companies have been served by VentureCapital.org, and over 850 firms have participated in its annual Investors Choice Venture Capital Conference. Since 2009, VentureCapital.org alumni companies have realized over $7 billion in monies raised or investor payouts via Merger & Acquisition transactions. For more information, call 801-595-1141 or visit www.VentureCapital.org.

VentureCapital.org, Investors Choice, and Wayne Brown Institute are each trademarks of the Wayne Brown Institute. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005452/en/

VentureCapital.org

Brad Bertoch, 801-598-4651

bbertoch@venturecapital.org

or

The David Politis Company

David Politis, 801-556-8184

me@davidpolitis.com