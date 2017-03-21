Apple has dragged this out long enough.

For a company that prides itself on forcing users into the future by abandoning sub par storage formats (the compact disc, the floppy drive, the optical drive), Apple kept the 16GB iPhone alive for a hell of a long time.

The 16GB iPhone was inconvenient in 2015 — let alone 2017, as apps perpetually grow in size, and video taking and watching increasingly eats up more of the time we spend on mobile devices. But Apple, a premium phone maker with a knack for selling phones at premium prices, persisted in hawking the 16GB model. And this forced consumers into the unenviable position of frantically deleting old photos every time they wanted to take a new one. Why, Apple? Why?

Apple wiped out the 16GB default storage options for the iPhone 7 and legacy models last fall, and the final holdout was the iPhone SE, Apple’s only option for fans of small phones.

But starting March 24, the neglected device will ship with 32GB and 128GB of storage — double the previous capacities. The iPhone SE’s price, however, is unchanged. It’s the upgrade Apple should have made last year, or the year before that.

And finally we can say: Goodbye, 16GB iPhone. We will not miss you.