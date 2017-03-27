Sandwiched between a pair of bot-building tools and a pair of feel good bots, 50 Cent debuts his bot this week on 5 bots to try. 50 Cent is a rapper who sold crack as a 12 year old, survived nine gunshot wounds in 2000, and was eventually signed to Eminem’s Shady Records. Oh, and he’s liked by 37 million people on Facebook.

Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. St. Panda

St.Panda suggests simple activities based on your mood in order to balance your emotions, release stress and create the happiness habit. Never feel bad again, it is easy.

Available on Messenger

4. Elixir

I am Elixir. I’m here to help you find ways to work through your thoughts! I’ll be using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, a well-researched approach to help you become the best version of yourself. I don’t claim to know everything but I will be here day and night to help you make progress.

Available on Messenger

3. 50 Cent

50 Cent’s bot shares convos, behind the scene photos, merch, and exclusive music!

Available on Messenger

2. SnatchBot

Build, connect and Publish intelligent bots to interact with your users naturally wherever they are — SnatchBot enables you to easily publish your chatbots to mobile devices, web apps, and chat services such as Facebook Messenger, SnatchApp, Skype and other popular channels. (with Slack and Twilio integration)

Available on Web

1. Agent.ai

Agent.AI provides artificial intelligence-enhanced CRM solutions that help businesses connect in real-time with their customers wherever they are, whenever they’d like and in the communication channels they prefer. Backed by its event-based machine learning and natural language processing engines, Agent.AI enables businesses to respond to customers faster, 24/7/365, while helping agents become more productive.

Available on Web

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period March 20 – 26, 2017.