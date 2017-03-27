Tinder is testing a new feature called “Matches Up For…” that lets singles set a status to indicate they are interested in meeting up for a specific activity. The company confirmed with us that the feature is not a permanent addition, meaning not all users currently have the experiment and it may not be here to stay.

“We are always working on ways to improve the Tinder experience for our users,” a Tinder spokesperson told VentureBeat. “At any given time, we have a number of products that we are testing in different markets. This happens to be one of them. We don’t have anything to share at this early phase of the testing period.”

When you first get access to the new feature, Tinder pitches it as being able to “See what your matches are up for doing tonight.” Here’s the interstitial I was presented:

In the matches tab, Tinder suggests that you should “Tell your matches what you’re up for, see who wants to meet up.” You can set your status or simply browse what your matches have set their status to. If you’re both interested in the same activity, you can chat and get to it.

For those who have used the dating app Happn, Tinder’s new addition looks like a direct rip off of that app’s functionality. The main difference is that Happn lets you tell anyone you’ve crossed paths with that you’re free for an activity. Since Tinder lets you swipe based on the radius you set, the Matches Up For feature is, as its name implies, limited to just your matches.

Tinder also has a lot more activities. As you can see above, Happn only offers six choices: Grab a bite, Go for a run, Get a drink, Catch a movie, Go out, and Go for a walk.

Tinder is currently testing 11 choices: Going Out, Drinks, Coffee, Food, Dancing, A Party, Clubbing, Movies, Karaoke, Tea, and A Concert. There is also an optional field for specifying a location, and your status automatically expires at midnight (Happn statuses last for up to six hours).

Matches Up For is a perfect example of dating services copying and innovating off each other. It also shows that dating apps are eager to expand from matching singles to helping them actually meet.