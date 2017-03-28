Amazon’s latest attempt to reinvent shopping is a grocery store that brings food to your car — like a drive-in burger joint.

Amazon took the wraps off its AmazonFresh Pickup stores today in Seattle with a promotional video boasting the service as a “fast and easy way to order groceries, pick them up, and be on your way in minutes.” Amazon has not said when the two locations — in the SODO and Ballard neighborhoods — will open to the public; they’re currently open to employees in “beta.”

The service will be offered exclusively to Prime members as a free alternative to the original AmazonFresh service, which delivers groceries to your house.

Amazon’s unveiling today was met with hiccups: The company had trouble keeping this project secret (permit filings leaked weeks ago), and Amazon’s other grocery store currently in beta — Amazon Go, a brick-and-mortar store with no checkouts — had its public launch delayed yesterday because the technology reportedly doesn’t work properly.