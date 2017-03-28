Google announced today that its Home and Wifi devices will be available soon in the U.K., the first international markets for the gadgets.

The move is the latest sign of a battle for the connected home being waged by two tech giants. Last November, Alphabet’s Google launched its Home device, a connected speaker power by the voice-activated Google Assistant. The company wants it to be a kind of smart hub to manage a home’s connected devices.

That’s a market where Amazon has staked a strong lead, however, thanks to the success of its Echo and Dot gadgets that are powered by its smart assistant, Alexa. The Echo went on sale in Europe last year, so Google is still playing catch-up here.

The Home and Wifi products will go on sale in the Google Store on April 6. Google Home will cost £129. Google Wifi will cost £129 in a 1-pack and £229 in a 2-pack. They will also be on sale at British retailers Argos, Dixons, John Lewis, and Maplin.

Of course, Amazon doesn’t have its own Wi-Fi product. But Google’s move will put it ahead of Eero, the San Francisco-based startup that was developing a new flavor of Wi-Fi using a kind of mesh approach that Google Home also uses. Eero has yet to launch in Europe, and the company hasn’t said when it might.