Kids in the Asia Pacific region are glued to the internet, according to a report from kids mobile ad and content platform TotallyAwesome.

In a survey, TotallyAwesome found that 77 percent of kids would choose the internet over TV, if forced to choose one or the other.

In fact, internet penetration among APAC kids has surpassed TV, with 24 more minutes spent on the internet than on TV per weekday. Preference for the internet over TV has grown 11 percent year on year.

Since 2015, TotallyAwesome has tracked APAC kids’ media consumption and behavior across countries, comparing mobile and internet access, use, and preference to that of TV, as well as how these variables have changed over time and across age groups.

Image Credit: TotallyAwesome

For the first time, TotallyAwesome has also revealed the influence APAC kids wield over their parents’ purchases — over half of the parents surveyed say they have bought an item their child wanted after they saw it online.

“As mobile and online media consumption among APAC kids accelerates, diving deep into how they consume media, how this changes across ages and the role of multiple screens, provides crucial insights for driving effective campaigns,” said Quan Nguyen, CEO of TotallyAwesome, in a statement.

TotallyAwesome’s data shows that APAC kids are spending more time online than on TV on a daily basis. More importantly, as APAC kids get older, online advertising gains importance as a route for new content discovery. Comparing devices, APAC kids are most likely to use smartphones and TV multiple times a day as compared to other devices. Moreover, they have higher access to smartphones than to TV.

Image Credit: Totally Awesome

Weighing in on the implications for brands, Quan said, “Brands should consider APAC kids as key influencers in family spending and recognize the need to reach and engage them through a consistent, always-on digital presence. This is even more pertinent for the higher age groups. In particular, mobile is gaining unprecedented importance as a gateway to APAC kids.”

Since 2015, TotallyAwesome has conducted studies across a representative sample of over 2,100 kids aged 6-14 throughout seven key APAC markets, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

TotallyAwesome runs a digital advertising and content platform in Asia-Pacific for kids and families, reaching over 100 million monthly active users. The company is backed by SuperAwesome and Inspire Ventures.