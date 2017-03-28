Microsoft today announced that it’s making its AutoSave feature more broadly available, specifically in its core Word, Excel, and PowerPoint desktop apps for Windows. Even more specifically, the feature will work for files that users store in OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online.

Microsoft is rolling out the feature to Office 365 subscribers who take the latest builds through the fast ring of its Office Insider program, Microsoft Office corporate vice president Kirk Koenigsbauer wrote in a blog post.

“With AutoSave, you can stop worrying about hitting the Save button, whether you’re working alone or with others,” Koenigsbauer wrote. That’s right, you can forget about hitting Control-S.

Until this point, you could find AutoSave through Office Online — for example, if you were editing a file in Word Online or Excel Online — and in Office for Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile. And Office desktop apps do have an AutoRecover feature, with which you can tell Office to automatically save documents at a set interval, like every 10 minutes.

Microsoft will bring AutoSave to its Office desktop apps for Mac, a spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

Now things are becoming simpler, sort of like Google’s competing Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps that save documents in the cloud. It must be said, though, that those services don’t have dedicated desktop apps.

Also today Microsoft said that Excel for Windows is getting the coauthoring feature that offers real-time collaboration for multiple users. That feature is also becoming available to Office Insiders in the fast ring. The feature is already available in Excel Online, Excel for Android, and Excel Mobile on Windows. Insiders can try it in Excel for iOS. Coauthoring will come to Excel for Mac later.

And for those who like the inking features in OneNote, now Microsoft is adding ink support to OneNote Online. The feature is becoming available in Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome, Koenigsbauer wrote.

Update at 1:54 p.m. Pacific: Added information about AutoSave in Office for Mac and mobile operating systems.