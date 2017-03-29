At its Unpacked 2017 event today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, successors to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, respectively. After months of leaks, Samsung’s eighth-generation phones are now official.

Preorders begin March 30, and the devices will begin shipping April 21. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. The comparison tables below show you what Samsung has changed, comparing the Galaxy S7 to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S7 edge to the Galaxy S8+.

Galaxy S7 Galaxy S8 Display 5.1-inch QHD, 2560×1440, 577 ppi 5.8-inch QDH+, 2960×1440, 570 ppi Network LTE Cat 9 LTE Cat 16 Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.6GHz Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Rear camera Dual-pixel 12MP, ƒ/1.7, 1.4µ pixels Dual-pixel 12MP, ƒ/1.7, 1.4µ pixels Front camera 5MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports microUSB, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB, LPDDR4 4GB, LPDDR4 Storage 32GB, 64GB 64GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Height 142.4 mm 148.9 mm Width 69.6 mm 68.1 mm Depth 7.9 mm 8.0 mm Weight 152g 155g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Colors Black, Gold, Silver Black, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver

Galaxy S7 edge Galaxy S8+ Display 5.5-inch QHD, 2560×1440, 534 ppi 6.2-inch QHD+, 2960×1440, 529 ppi Network LTE Cat 9 LTE Cat 16 Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.6GHz Octa-core 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz Rear camera Dual-pixel 12MP, ƒ/1.7, 1.4µ pixels Dual-pixel 12MP, ƒ/1.7, 1.4µ pixels Front camera 5MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/1.7 Battery 3,600mAh 3,500mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports microUSB, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB, LPDDR4 4GB, LPDDR4 Storage 32GB, 64GB 64GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Height 150.9 mm 159.5 mm Width 72.6 mm 73.4 mm Depth 7.7 mm 8.1 mm Weight 157g 173g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Colors Black, Gold, Silver Black, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver

Compared to its predecessor, when you go with the S8, you’ll get a larger but slightly narrower device. For the S8+, everything is bigger, except the battery. In both cases, you’re getting a slightly thicker, taller, and heavier phone. But you’re also getting a significantly larger screen and more features. You just have to decide whether those trade-offs are worth it.