In this week’s episode, Travis and Stewart talk about a new AI-powered startup that measures viewers’ emotions as they watch YouTube videos, and they discuss the latest in social media advertising, including how important video has become.

Which provides a nice segue, since they also get to interview Michael Stelzner, founder and CEO of Social Media Examiner, during the week of his company’s Social Media Marketing World. We talk with Michael about all things social, mobile, and the future of the world’s most popular communities.

Next week, we interview the one and only Spencer Liu, the CEO and founder of the mobile app community builder KTPlay.

What do you think you could do if you had all of your most engaged mobile players in one place?

Would you want to hear their comments and ask for their feedback? Have them meet and share their tips, strategies, and experiences with each other? Since they are all in one place, how would you want to influence their in-game behavior? Migrate them to the latest update or other game titles you’ve launched? Gather them in a specific in-game discussion board with an in-game push notification? Drive sales of different IAP items targeting only the paid or unpaid players?

We discuss these things next week.

If you missed last week’s episode VB 044, Travis and Stewart interviewed the incomparable Olga Kay, one of the original YouTube stars and founder of MooshWalks, who teaches us a thing or two about how to find your niche and leverage it for incredible success. It’s an interview you won’t want to miss.

As always, thanks for tuning in. We’d love you to subscribe, rate, and review the show on your favorite podcast channel, since that helps keep Stewart’s family happy.