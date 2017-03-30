Looker, which provides software to help businesses sort through their endless streams of data, today announced new funding of $81.5 million. The round was led by CapitalG (formerly Google Capital).

Looker’s subscription service offers companies a wide range of options, from visual dashboards to the ability to access data in applications like Slack or Salesforce. Pricing varies by user seats and use case.

“Companies have been storing huge amounts of data for years, and understanding it all is extremely difficult,” wrote Looker CEO Frank Bien, in an email to VentureBeat. “Looker gives businesses the ability to easily understand all that data and apply it to business decisions.”

Among the 800 paying customers are IBM, Amazon Prime Now, Square, WeWork, Indiegogo, and Giphy. Bien considers other analytics tools, like Tableau, Domo, Qlik, and MicroStrategy, as direct competitors.

Joining CapitalG in today’s round were new investors Geodesic Capital and Goldman Sachs. Existing investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Sapphire Ventures also participated. The new funds will be used to further develop the product’s functionality and integration, expand to other international markets, and increase sales and marketing.

Founded in 2012, Looker has raised a total of $177.5 million to date. It has 300 employees across its Santa Cruz, California headquarters and offices in San Francisco, New York City, London, and Dublin.

Correction 7:04 a.m. PT: Looker raised $81.5 million, not $89 million.