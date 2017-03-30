Note-taking app Evernote today announced that its latest beta release supports the Touch Bar secondary display on Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro.

The feature is available now in the fourth beta of version 6.11 of Evernote for Mac, Evernote director of product management Chantal Leonard wrote in a forum post.

Evernote actually included the feature in the third beta, which came out last week, but the company didn’t make noise about it.

The original implementation gave Evernote users a faster way to go back, go forward, search, toggle through view options, switch filtering options, and start a new note. In today’s update the Touch Bar features are unchanged.

Microsoft has added Touch Bar support to Skype, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, but it hasn’t done so for OneNote, which directly competes with Evernote. Evernote had 200 million users as of last year.