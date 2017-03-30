Nearly six months after granting verified pages and profiles the ability to share branded content, Facebook is expanding the service to everyone. Now any page admin can apply to receive access to the tool, which enables any post with text, photos, videos, Instant Articles, links, 360 videos, and live videos to add a third-party marketing spin. The idea is to allow approved users the ability to monetize their presence on Facebook.

While page administrators have to go through an application process, the social media company admitted that some unverified pages could receive the branded content tool faster, based on Facebook’s prediction around the likelihood of usage. Those that share branded content will receive a notification when they’re logged into the site and will find the branded content tool in the post composer.

There are many influencers, personalities, and celebrities on Facebook, some whom have not received verification but would like to leverage their followers to the benefit of their wallet. Branded content is a way for businesses to engage with influencers in order to convince their fans to purchase specific goods and services. It’s an alternative way for brands to advertise besides using social advertising.

Branded content that can be shared include promotions, videos or photos featuring third-party brands (sponsors that differ from the profile or Page), endcards, product placement, sponsors’ logos, and posts that clearly disclose the content is sponsored or provided by a third party.

Previously when a branded content post was published, it received a label that Facebook has since deemed unclear. Now when you run across a post labeled “paid,” you’ll know it’s branded content.

“Publishers will be still responsible for complying with any relevant advertising regulations in the markets, including providing necessary disclosures indicating the commercial nature of the content they post,” Facebook wrote in a blog post. This means that influencers shouldn’t think that tagging their post as branded content will absolve them of any responsibility for adhering to rules set forth by the Federal Trade Commission or other regulatory bodies.

Some changes have also been made to the social network’s policy on branded content. The company is now allowing logos, watermarks, and graphical overlays “to persist” throughout videos. Previously these images were limited to just the first three seconds. In addition, pages that violate Facebook’s policies will receive a notification about what needs to be corrected — the company is no longer removing violating posts, but simply hiding them in the News Feed. After the user fixes the violation, the post will reappear.

Facebook said that there are “thousands” of creators and publishers sharing branded content on the social network every month.