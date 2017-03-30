Google has announced that its Optimize and Optimize 360 A/B website testing tools are now available to everyone after a prolonged period in beta.

Some details of Google Optimize 360 first surfaced back in 2015, with a limited beta trial kicking off last March. In a nutshell, Optimize 360 is a website testing product that sits on top of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager, and helps businesses test and experiment with multiple different versions of their site to see how it performs against a predefined objective. It enables a full end-to-end A/B test, underpinned by a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) visual editor that lets users drag-and-drop components and test them out with live users.

Google doesn’t seem to have advertised a price for Optimize 360, but some reports have pegged it at a whopping $150,000 a year or more. As an enterprise-focused tool, the price is likely variable depending on the size and scope of the company in question. But a free version, Google Optimize, was unveiled six months ago, aimed at smaller businesses with less resources to expend on A/B testing. As you’d expect, it has some limitations, such as allowing only three concurrent experiments, compared to an unlimited number in Optimize 360, while target metrics are limited to three also.

According to Google, 250,000 users have requested access to Google Optimize since it entered beta last year, and as of now both versions of the service are available to users in more than 180 countries. You can read more about the full feature set here.