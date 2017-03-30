Seven Bridges will also Present Two Poster Sessions at the Event, Focused on Petabyte-Scale Cancer Genomics Research

Seven Bridges, the biomedical data analysis company, today announced that CEO Brandi Davis-Dusenbery will take part in a special NCI/NIH-sponsored session on Cancer Genomics at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held April 1-5 in Washington D.C. Seven Bridges will also be presenting two additional pieces of research at the event, focusing on the company’s work with the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI’s) Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, and its work with Stanford University researchers on rapid detection of gene fusions and microbial pathogens in next-generation sequencing (NGS) data.

The NCI and National Institutes of Health (NIH) session will take place at AACR on Monday, April 3, from 4:15 – 6:15 p.m., in the Marriott Marquis Ballroom. Including multiple participants from the cancer research community, the program will focus on the NCI’s three Cancer Genomics and Cloud (CGC) Pilot Initiatives, which have been created to innovate models and technologies for using large-scale data to advance precision oncology. As a featured contributor to the session, Davis-Dusenbery will discuss the progress of the CGC pilot powered by Seven Bridges, which is making more than a petabyte of multi-dimensional data – including data sets from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) – available to researchers around the globe.

“The CGC offers a great case study on how democratizing access to one of the world’s largest cancer genomics datasets is opening up new avenues for discovery and accelerating precision medicine research,” said Davis-Dusenbery. “It’s been an honor to support the NCI on delivering its vision, and I look forward to sharing some of the progress researchers are making now that they can access, share and analyze vast quantities of NGS and related biomedical data using the Seven Bridges CGC.”

In addition to the NCI program, Seven Bridges will present results from two other pieces of research at AACR 2017. The first, Enabling petabyte-scale cancer genomics with the NCI Cancer Cloud pilots, delves further into Seven Bridges’ work on the Cancer Genomics Cloud, and features contributions from Davis-Dusenbery, who led the project, as well as Seven Bridges co-founder Deniz Kural and scientific program manager Gaurav Kaushik, among others. The second, Precise and rapid detection of gene fusions and microbial pathogens in next-generation sequencing data with sequence bloom trees, includes contributions from Erik Lehnert, genomics scientist at Seven Bridges and Eric Freeman and Julia Salzman, both researchers with the Department of Biochemistry and Department of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University.

The mission of the AACR is to prevent and cure cancer through research, education, communication and collaboration, and its Annual Meeting highlights the best cancer science and medicine from institutions all over the world. For more information about the organization and its events, visit: http://www.aacr.org.

Seven Bridges is the biomedical data analysis company accelerating breakthroughs in genomics research for cancer, drug development and precision medicine. The scalable, cloud-based Seven Bridges Platform empowers rapid, collaborative analysis of millions of genomes in concert with other forms of biomedical data. Thousands of researchers in government, biotech, pharmaceutical and academic labs use Seven Bridges, including three of the largest genomics projects in the world: U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, the Million Veteran Program, and Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project. As the NIH’s only commercial Trusted Partner, Seven Bridges authenticates and authorizes access to one of the world’s largest cancer genomics dataset. Named one of the world’s smartest companies by MIT Technology Review, Seven Bridges has offices in Cambridge, Mass.; Belgrade; London; Istanbul; and San Francisco.

