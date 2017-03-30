The much-ballyhooed IPO of Snap this year allowed the tech industry to dream once again that the drought of venture-backed public offerings might finally be at an end.

But according to the latest data released today by Renaissance Capital, tech companies still seemed content to stand on the sidelines. The best that could be said for the $3.4 billion Snap IPO, the largest by a tech company since Facebook in 2012, is that it saved the first quarter of 2017 from being a total disappointment.

Including Snap, Renaissance counted 4 tech IPOs in the first 3 months of 2017. That’s better than the same period a year ago, when there were zilch. But it’s down from the last two quarters, when there were 10 in the third quarter and 7 in the fourth.

The two next biggest tech IPOs in the quarter were MuleSoft, on March 16, which raised $221 million, and Alteryx, on March 23, raising $123 million.

With those 3 bunched in March, Renaissance was hopeful that it was a sign that the window was opening a bit post-Snap. It noted that “Okta and Yext are already set to price in early April.” And Q1 might have actually been a bit better had it not been for Cisco’s purchase of AppDynamics, which had an IPO pending, for $3.7 billion.

Renaissance believes the following startups have either filed secretly or selected banks to begin the IPO process and estimates their values: