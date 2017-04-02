Recently I ordered a pizza with a bot for the first time.

It made me think of the advancement in this area in the past 30 years which is beyond simplifying ordering a pizza; it hints at major changes in discovery, customer loyalty and a shift in privacy needs.

I recall having to go out to an actual pizzeria when I was a child, and how it evolved to ordering by phone for pick up from mail flyers and the yellow pages, and later progressed to delivery.

From there it moved online to broad search with loud and bright banners hoping to catch your attention and packed index results. Thanks to regular economics as well as search engine parameters for relevancy, advertisement, timing and more, the choices may have grown but the results (hopefully) improved as well, including the ability to make an order with a single click.

With that smartphone in your pocket (or more likely where you’re reading this post), additional possibilities arrived, helping us order by a favorite app and sometimes even see its journey until it arrived at our doorstep.

My first experience (or conversation) with the bot wasn’t really ‘intelligent’, rather a more complex workflow; like the IVRs of yesterday or a simple and automated process.

It was nonetheless smooth, as beyond just making an order, it inquired on the dough, whether to add a drink, delivery address and payment method. It wasn’t knowledgeable yet of my personal preference for olives, or my wife’s craving for Pepperoni, but it was more than convenient, right within FB Messenger, allowing me to proceed with ongoing social activities while ordering dinner.

The personalization ahead

AI personalization will surely evolve in the coming years, as my virtual personal assistant (VPA) not only order for me, but will know my preferences: toppings and types, days and times, as well as match it with events and needs.

It isn’t so far-fetched to consider that will all the information the VPA has access to and knows about me, it will be able to adapt to my needs:

Company is arriving so additional pies are required

Allergies may be an issue so some modifications in dough or specific toppings are needed

If a major game is playing, perhaps beers should replace the soft drinks

How about special deals in the area to consider my financial situation

It could also order ahead to arrive on time, with a notification of final time a change can be made

Times, they are a-changing…

We’ve seen changes with the advancement of technology and the internet, and 3 more areas will be further affected towards ultimate personalization.

Discovery

Search engines today display many organic and promoted results, but my VPA will reduce it to ONE that is truly customized to my need with perhaps one additional promotion for choice, also built for my preferences.

If the VPA is truly intelligent, then such a result is built perfectly for my need, experience, and wishes.

This of course will change the direction of advertisement but will improve relevancy, reduce our search time, and with that requires advertisers to aim for personalization…as clicks won’t be cheap.

And…if you aren’t the result, then you don’t exist.

Loyalty

Loyalty isn’t what it used to be; it is so easy to change services, products and brands due to experience, cost, relationship and personal wishes.

But my VPA knows me and improves with every action and whether being a ‘regular’ in any specific vendor is worthwhile. That is, the vendor would have to maintain a healthy relationship with the assistant and remain extremely relevant to my needs, otherwise my VPA will look elsewhere.

Privacy

Combining discovery and loyalty affects privacy and my personal identifiable digital footprint, where data is exposed to reap the benefits. What impact will this footprint have on “Privacy Policies”?

Privacy must become a core part of the backbone of personalization for it to become a reality and advance to answer our personal needs. As without impenetrable privacy, I likely won’t be joining the game.

There are many benefits (and potential risks) to true personalization, and vendors would have to adapt or bound to become invisible. And the gatekeepers to our private information must understand the responsibility, not just for us but for the advancement of a personal experience.

I do hope my VPA will care for me enough to know what’s best for me, even if it means to start exercising instead of ordering a pizza.

A version of this article appeared originally at Knowmail.

Eran Abramson is the Director of Marketing at Knowmail, an AI messaging system.