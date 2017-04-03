Apple today started rolling out iOS 10.3.1, a minor update to iOS 10.3, which became available to everyone last week.

Today’s update, which is numbered 14E304, appears to be small in size. For those who updated to iOS 10.3, this update will come out to around 30MB. In terms of features, there is not likely to be much that’s new. And in terms of bug fixes, there might well be just a single one.

Gal Beniamini, a security researcher at Google Project Zero, uncovered a bug that enabled a nearby attacker to run code on an iOS device’s Wi-Fi chip. Now that bug is fixed. “A stack buffer overflow was addressed through improved input validation,” Apple wrote in today’s release notes.

The other notable thing about this release is that it’s available to 32-bit iOS devices such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. Apple stopped making iOS 10.3 available to those devices suddenly last week.

Meanwhile, for people who take Apple’s latest beta updates, iOS 10.3.2 is currently being previewed. That update should become available for everyone sometime in the next few weeks.