Microsoft today announced that later this month it will introduce a new security feature in certain desktop apps for Office 365 ProPlus subscribers. Microsoft is taking its Advanced Threat Protection Safe Links feature, which prevents end users from unwittingly clicking on malicious links, and incorporating it into Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Previously Microsoft incorporated the feature into the desktop, web, and mobile versions of its Outlook email client. Now some of Microsoft’s most prominent productivity apps are getting it. When a person tries to follow a dangerous link from Word, Excel, or PowerPoint after this feature has been enabled, they’ll be taken to a warning page instead of the destination. From there, it’s up to the end user if they want to bypass the warning and go on to the destination.

“Our intent has always been to provide our customers with an end-to-end, unified and secure experience across all of Office 365, and this extended capability of Safe Links is an example of our continued step toward this goal,” the Office 365 team wrote in a blog post.

In Outlook, admins can actually block users from visiting the destination link after they see the warning page. Admins can also see the links that users click on and look up details for all clicked links.

Also today, Microsoft said that its Office 365 Threat Intelligence and Advanced Data Governance tools are both now generally available.