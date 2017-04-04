This week, Travis and Stewart interview Spencer Liu, CEO of KTplay, about the importance of community, how to build one in a smartphone-driven world, and how mobile games can benefit from bringing fans together.

In the news, we discover machine learning techniques that can identify who you are from just your social media status updates. We also find out why a shopping bot won a major award at SXSW and get an update on where we are with 360-degree livestreaming video. Hint: Wide-scale adoption is just around the corner.

Next week, John Rampton will join us. He is an entrepreneur, journalist, author, and great influencer. He will be talking about engaging your audience and will share some of his thought process on being an entrepreneur.

If you missed last week’s episode, VB 044, Travis and Stewart interviewed Michael Stelzner, founder and CEO of Social Media Examiner. We talk with Michael about all things social, mobile, and the future of the world’s most popular communities. It’s an interview you won’t want to miss.

As always, thanks for tuning in. We’d love for you to subscribe, rate, and review the show on your favorite podcast channel, since that helps keep Travis from joining the circus.