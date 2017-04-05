Eighty percent of marketing leaders say that artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize marketing by 2020. AI has already done a great job infiltrating the minds of consumers and marketers alike.

This year, April Fools’ Day hoaxes included a few related to AI. Indeed, technology has caught up with this age-old tradition of making the gullible masses feel silly.

1. Contiki A.T.I.T.A

Tour operator group Contiki shows how they are improving their trip managers with AI. In the ad, they introduce their new A.T.I.T.A trip manager robot. The robot is quick to spark interactions between group members, telling one of the women on the bus that one of the men has been looking at her Facebook photos and suggests they get together over coffee. The ad finishes with everyone on the bus high-fiving and hugging the robot, showing how humans can quickly learn to love AI if it feels human.

2. LOL-BOT

Released by the Melbourne Comedy Festival, LOL-BOT is a project aimed at “turning comedy into maths” by predicting human interactions to better understand what makes a great joke. The AI analyzed thousands of hours of comedy shows, allowing the machine to learn the recipe for a funny joke. For example, the robot learned that jokes with swear words are “95 percent funnier.” LOL-BOT uses deep learning to help it create new funny jokes and uses its cameras and sensors to receive real-time feedback of its jokes for continual improvement. Of course, the joke’s on us.

3. Infiniti chatbots

Australia’s Infiniti Telecommunications jokingly announced a truly innovative customer service change. Instead of outsourcing their call centers to the Philippines or India like every other telecom company, Infinity’s customers would soon have to live-chat directly with a specially created AI chatbot program designed to simulate a conversation with a human support team.

They clearly position their competition in poor light by saying, “The Australian consumer is very resilient, and you can see that by how they have continued to put up with the poor customer service from the big three telecoms in this country,” which brings the real problem to the viewer’s mind. It’s a clever way to use a joke to promote the company’s services.