Google today is announcing that it’s contributing to the development of a new submarine cable that will send data to and from Singapore, Indonesia, and two cities in Australia. Other companies going in on the cable include AARNet, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners, and Telstra.

The new 5,600-mile Indigo cable will have an 18Tbps capacity and will be online in mid-2019, Michael Francois, Google’s internet infrastructure development partnerships manager for Australia, and Brian Quigley, Google director of global network infrastructure, wrote in a blog post. Alcatel Submarine Networks, a division of Nokia, will lay the cable across the Indian Ocean, they wrote.

Indigo will be the seventh submarine cable in which Google has invested in. Others include Faster, Marea, and PLCN.

Other companies that have backed the construction of undersea cables to provide faster data delivery include Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft. In the public cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure are believed to be smaller than Google’s Cloud Platform.

Google has previously announced plans to operate regions of cloud data centers in Singapore and Sydney, both of which will be services by Indigo. AWS already operates regions in both of those places; Azure has a region in Singapore and in the Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria.