Presented by Raygun

Houston we have a problem.

As software becomes more and more sophisticated, so do the tools used in its development.

Third-party workflow and productivity tools help teams ship software with greater ease and agility, communicate with other team members, deploy code, or monitor our applications for performance problems.

They are all part and parcel of modern day software development.

Although application performance monitoring (APM) might be a familiar term for many, traditional monitoring has many limitations that have been acceptable for development teams for want of a better solution.

Now more and more teams are adopting monitoring for their production environments as they adopt more agile workflows like continuous deployment and delivery.

Finding the needle in the haystack

Big data sets are often seen as valuable, but issues lie with the complexities of how to make sense of it all, and more importantly, how to slice and dice the data into forming actionable insights.

Companies might boast about their abilities to measure everything and do hugely complex querying with their data sets, but data often sits in databases, across various tools and products — taking up room rather than being useful to teams on the front line.

Trillions of lines of data have to be mined down to just a few lines of useful information, a very small needle in a very large haystack if you will.

Fighting the symptoms rather than the root cause

Because data is often siloed between monitoring tools, or even used separately by multiple teams independently, developers are often left fighting the symptoms rather than fixing the underlying root cause behind their software’s ill health.

Pretty charts are telling you enough to identify something isn’t quite right, yet you don’t know how to fix it, or what the root cause may be.

You look stupid.

Companies are looking for smarter data rather just big data, and that’s where software intelligence comes into play.

Gaining software intelligence

Software intelligence gives you the ability to automatically detect when a user’s experience was poor and how you can improve it. With full diagnostic details being provided for every individual user error, crash, or performance issue.

Consolidating all of your monitoring into one software intelligence platform allows you to merge things like performance data with error and crash reporting data to figure out where problems are stemming from, or view a full user session and what actions were taken before an error occurred.

Applications are typically built using multi-tier architecture using multiple technologies. Multiple load balancers, web servers, application servers, backend web services, message queues and databases can all be part of the full technology stack running the application.

Because data is combined using a single platform, rather than siloed between products and teams, the level of insight you can obtain into your applications is truly ground-breaking.

Don’t get left behind

The world’s most innovative companies are beginning to adopt software intelligence to focus on resolving issues that are affecting their customers directly, rather than simply monitoring their software team’s dashboards for effects on high level trends.

Teams are subsequently gaining a deeper level of insight into their software’s faults.

Developers are now offered the power to resolve issues with greater speed and accuracy, creating perfect software experiences for their customers and replicating any software bugs or crashes they have experienced with ease.

This not only creates healthier software, the ROI for application monitoring tools is profound, with teams able to spend less time digging through logs and wondering where problems stem from and more time shipping new features.

Next time you’re struggling to replicate issues in your codebase, don’t be left in the dark looking for answers.

Software intelligence allows you to pinpoint the root causes of issues that are affecting your customers, gaining deeper insights into software health than you ever had before.

Application monitoring just reached the next level, and your customers will thank you for it.

Raygun is a software intelligence platform that gives you next level application monitoring across your entire tech stack.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.