Dapulse, a startup that provides a project management tool, announced today a round of $25 million led by Insight Venture Partners.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, the startup provides software as a service (SaaS) to help businesses centralize emails, PowerPoint presentations, and meetings on a single website. Dapulse claims to have more than 10,000 paying teams around the world. Customers include Adidas, AT&T, Samsung, Uber, and WeWork.

The startup offers four pricing tiers that range from basic to enterprise — the basic plan starts at five users for $25 per month and goes up to $118 per month for additional users and features.

Image Credit: Dapulse

Dapulse isn’t the first or the only company to address project management in the workplace. Asana, Basecamp, Microsoft Project, and Atlassian’s Jira and Trello are among the well-established existing products in that category. Roy Mann, a cofounder and the chief executive of Dapulse, clearly understands this. “We are working on an integration for Jira so that at large companies, Dapulse can provide a high-level view and connect R&D [research and development] to other departments in conjunction with Jira’s functionalities,” he wrote in an email to VentureBeat.

Entree Capital and Genesis Partners joined Insight Venture Partners in today’s round, raising Dapulse’s total capital to $34.1 million. The startup will use the new money to open an office in the U.S. and further develop product integrations for other applications.

Founded in 2012, Dapulse currently has over 50 employees.