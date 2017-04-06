Lyft has reportedly raised a new round of funding to support its on-demand ride hailing service. It’s believed that investors have put $500 million more into the company’s coffers, probably invigorated by its recent market growth and Uber’s stumbles.

A Lyft spokesperson declined to comment. And while the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal were the first publications to report this fundraise, the valuations were different, with the former saying $6.9 billion while the latter said $7.5 billion.

According to Equidate, a stock market for private companies, the new round of investors include Fortress Investment Group, Rakuten, activist investor Carl Icahn, and China-based Didi Kuaidi. If confirmed, it would be the eighth round of investments Lyft has received, bringing its total amount raised to approximately $2.5 billion. However, this is far less than what its main U.S. competitor has raised.

It’s unclear what Lyft will do with the investment, but it’s likely to put it toward accelerating growth, including adding more markets. Interestingly, while Uber has branched out into adjacent services such as food delivery and courier services, Lyft hasn’t gone down that road (no pun intended). Instead, the company many have billed as the anti-Uber has been moving forward with enhancing the overall experience for both drivers and riders.