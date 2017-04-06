If you wonder what you’d look like with a certain kind of makeup, now you can do find out online, in real time.

ModiFace, a maker of augmented reality technology for the beauty and medical industries, is announcing support for livestreaming of ModiFace’s live video on popular platforms, including Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

The new capability allows anyone, including makeup artists and brands, to broadcast a live video demonstration of different makeup styles by virtually applying them on their broadcast video, using ModiFace’s technology. The application of virtual makeup on live video is done in real time, meaning that it is applied instantaneously as the video is being broadcast.

“Live streaming is the perfect next step for ModiFace live video AR technology. Brands can now leverage this capability to reach the billions of users who are actively engaged on Facebook and YouTube,” said Jennifer Tidy, vice president of partnerships at Toronto-based ModiFace, in a statement. “In the next few months, we will be adding support for additional live streaming platforms and technologies.”

The new livestreaming capability will be made available to all current and future ModiFace AR partners, starting with Sephora, which plans to use the new capability within the ModiFace-powered Sephora Virtual Artist application.

As part of the livestreaming announcement, ModiFace is also announcing the addition of one-on-one AR-based video conversations — through Skype or other video chatting platforms — in order for brand consultants to provide a virtual consultation with customers based on their own photo and a virtual application of products on their image.

“The new video consultation capability is perfect for brands who want to provide a more personal consultative experience for their customers,” Tidy said. “With this capability, the brand consultant can walk the customer through the brand’s website, show how each product would look on the customer’s image, and based on this, provide personalized shade recommendations.”

ModiFace’s team spent over a decade on research at Stanford University before launching the product. Now it has 200 custom augmented reality apps for 80 partners, including 75 percent of the top 100 beauty brands.

ModiFace has 75 employees and has not raised any money. The company says revenue grew 400 percent in the past year.